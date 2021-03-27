Canada's Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard captures gold at judo Grand Slam event
Canada's Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard won a gold medal in the women's under-63-kilogram event Saturday at a judo Grand Slam tournament.
Montreal's Arthur Margelidon adds silver in men's under-73 kg category
Canada's Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard won a gold medal in the women's under-63-kilogram event Saturday at a judo Grand Slam tournament in Tbilisi, Georgia.
Beauchemin-Pinard, from Saint-Hubert, Que., defeated Yang Junxia of China, throwing her opponent on her back with 50 seconds to go to pick up her fifth ippon in a row.
"Today, I did the opposite of what I usually do. My fights were short, and I quickly seized opportunities to win my matches," Beauchemin-Pinard said. "I've often made it to the podium at Grand Slam and Grand Prix tournaments, but it's been a long time since I won gold."
Montreal's Arthur Margelidon added to Canada's hardware by taking silver in the men's under-73 kg event.
Quebec City's Antoine Valois-Fortier advanced to one of the bronze-medal bout in the men's under-81 kg event, but couldn't compete due to an intercostal muscle injury.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.