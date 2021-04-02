Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Judo·New

Canada's Beauchemin-Pinard, Margelidon win bronze at judo Antalya Grand Slam event

Canadian judokas Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard and Arthur Margelidon each won a bronze medal Friday at the Antalya Grand Slam event.

Canadian Judokas continue podium streak having also medaled in Georgia last week

CBC Sports ·
Canadian judoka Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard, featured right in this file photo from 2016, won a bronze medal in the under-63-kilogram classification at the Antalya judo Grand Slam event on Friday. (Toru Hanai/Reuters)

Canadian judokas Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard and Arthur Margelidon each won a bronze medal Friday at the Antalya Grand Slam event.

Beauchemin-Pinard, who won a gold medal at a Grand Slam last week in Tbilisi, Georgia, earned a bronze in the under-63-kilogram classification after winning a match that needed almost five minutes of overtime.

The native of Saint-Hubert, Que., reached the podium when her Israeli opponent, Gili Sharir, received a third penalty.

"It's been a long time since I had such a long bout," Beauchemin-Pinard said. "Surprisingly, I felt good after the match and I still had energy."

The 26-year-old judoka won her first two battles by ippon. In the semifinal, she received three penalties and bowed out to Britain's Lucy Renshall.

Montreal's Margelidon, who earned a silver last week in Georgia, also needed overtime to take bronze in the under-73 kg event.

Margelidon received a second penalty early in his match against Sweden's Tommy Macias, but he recovered and knocked Macias down to score his fourth ippon of the day.

Margelidon started his day strong with three straight wins by ippon before losing to Italy's Fabio Basile in the semifinals.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now