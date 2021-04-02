Canada's Beauchemin-Pinard, Margelidon win bronze at judo Antalya Grand Slam event

Canadian judokas Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard and Arthur Margelidon each won a bronze medal Friday at the Antalya Grand Slam event.

Beauchemin-Pinard, who won a gold medal at a Grand Slam last week in Tbilisi, Georgia, earned a bronze in the under-63-kilogram classification after winning a match that needed almost five minutes of overtime.

The native of Saint-Hubert, Que., reached the podium when her Israeli opponent, Gili Sharir, received a third penalty.

"It's been a long time since I had such a long bout," Beauchemin-Pinard said. "Surprisingly, I felt good after the match and I still had energy."

The 26-year-old judoka won her first two battles by ippon. In the semifinal, she received three penalties and bowed out to Britain's Lucy Renshall.

Montreal's Margelidon, who earned a silver last week in Georgia, also needed overtime to take bronze in the under-73 kg event.

Margelidon received a second penalty early in his match against Sweden's Tommy Macias, but he recovered and knocked Macias down to score his fourth ippon of the day.

Margelidon started his day strong with three straight wins by ippon before losing to Italy's Fabio Basile in the semifinals.