Japan investigates subway death reportedly involving senior Olympic official

Tokyo police said they are investigating a deadly incident on the city's subway, which media reports said involved a senior official at the Japanese Olympic Committee.

Concerns authorities can host event in Tokyo, keep public safe from virus spread

Thomson Reuters ·
Tokyo police are probing a fatal incident on the city's subway reportedly involving a senior official at the Japanese Olympic Committee.

Private broadcaster Nippon Television, citing metropolitan police sources, identified the person as someone who worked in the JOC's accounting department and said his death was being treated as a suspected suicide.

The police are investigating, said a police spokesperson, who did not elaborate. A JOC representative said the committee was collecting information but did not give further details.

News of the incident was one of the top trending topics on Twitter in Japan. Already postponed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Games is scheduled to begin on July 23 in the face of public concerns that authorities can hold the event and keep the Japanese public safe from the spread of COIVD-19.

WATCH | Canadian Olympic leader comfortable with COVID-19 protocols:

Team Canada chef de mission comfortable with Olympic safety protocols

Power and Politics

7 days ago
6:32
Marnie McBean tells Power & Politics she is confident that Team Canada's safety protocols will protect both the athletes and the people of Tokyo. 6:32
