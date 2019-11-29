Canada wins women's team bronze at trampoline worlds
Watch live coverage of the event on CBCSports.ca
The Canadian women's team won bronze at the trampoline world championships in Tokyo on Friday.
The team of Sophiane Methot, Samantha Smith, Sarah Milette, and Rosie Maclennan put up a combined score of 133.745 to finish third.
BRONZE for <a href="https://twitter.com/gymcan1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gymcan1</a> in the women's team trampoline final at the World Championships in Tokyo, featuring <a href="https://twitter.com/RosieMacLennan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RosieMacLennan</a>, Samantha Smith, Sophiane Methot and Sarah Milette 🥉🇨🇦 <a href="https://t.co/UVQ9ogFjVy">https://t.co/UVQ9ogFjVy</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoadToTokyo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RoadToTokyo</a> <a href="https://t.co/GxxuLy3dSX">pic.twitter.com/GxxuLy3dSX</a>—@CBCOlympics
The host Japanese team took the gold (165.225) while Great Britain (162.820) won silver.
Action continues from Tokyo on Saturday at 1 a.m. ET, which you can watch live on CBCSports.ca
Coverage continues through Sunday.
