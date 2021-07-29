Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Gymnastics·Live

Watch Canada's Brooklyn Moors compete in women's all-around gymnastics final

The women’s all-around gymnastics final got underway this morning without some familiar faces for fans of the sport.

Ellie Black out for Canada, Simone Biles out for the United States

Andrea Janus · CBC Sports ·

Artistic Gymnastics - Women's All-Around Final

Olympics

51 minutes ago
Live
Watch coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. 0:00

  • You can watch the event live via the stream at the top of this story.

Brooklyn Moors of Cambridge, Ont., is the lone Canadian in the competition, after Halifax's Ellie Black withdrew on Wednesday after reinjuring her left ankle during practice on Tuesday. 

Black was practicing on the beam and ended up "a bit crooked" on the dismount, she told a Zoom press conference, landing a bit short. She suffered the same injury as last month, a sprain of the deltoid ligament, and a bone bruise.

She will rest and get treatment in the hopes of returning for the beam final on Aug. 3.

U.S. gymnastics star Simone Biles, the defending Olympic champion, is also out of the all-around final. She withdrew to take care of her mental health after bowing out of Tuesday's team final after one rotation because she wasn't mentally ready.

After the first rotation Thursday, Rebeca Andrade of Brazil was leading the competition, followed by Jade Carey of the United States and Angelina Melnikova of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC). All three women had started the competition on the vault.

