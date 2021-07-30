Canadian Rosie MacLennan's Olympic reign ends with 4th-place finish in trampoline

Trampolinist Rosie MacLennan has finished fourth in Tokyo, but will still go down as one of the sport's all-time greats.

The 32-year-old came to Tokyo looking to become the first Canadian athlete ever to win gold at three straight Olympics in an individual event.

It was remarkable she was able to compete at all.

Nine weeks ago in training, MacLennan suffered a severely sprained ankle, according to CBC analyst Kyle Shewfelt, who won gymnastic gold at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

She tore two ligaments and partially tore another, putting her trip to Tokyo in doubt, Shewfelt reported. The injury had not been disclosed before Friday's competition.

Shewfelt said he promised MacLennan he wouldn't disclose the injury until after she made the final.

MacLennan still managed to put on dazzling display of acrobatics, soaring to breathtaking heights that brought gasps from the small smatterings of team officials and guests inside of Tokyo's Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

China's Zhu Xueying (56.635 points) and Liu Lingling (56.350) took gold and silver, respectively, while Great Britain's Bryony Page (55.735) earned bronze.

MacLennan finished agonizingly close with 55.460 points.

Speaking to reporters earlier this week, MacLennan said she was focused on nailing her routine — not winning another medal.

"I mean, those are results in the past, and I'm really proud of what I was able to accomplish," she said. "I'm really grateful for the opportunity to represent Canada at my fourth Olympic Games. I want to just focus on the tangible things that can make my routine better."

Even before Tokyo, MacLennan was the only member of an exclusive club.

Thousands of Canadian athletes have competed at the Summer Olympics since Canada first began sending teams in 1904. But only one athlete — MacLennan — has been able to win a gold medal in two consecutive Games in the same individual event. (Rowers Marnie McBean and Kathleen Heddle won back-to-back gold medals in 1992 Barcelona and 1996 Atlanta, but in different events.)