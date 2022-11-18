Canada's Gavin Dodd leaps onto the podium at trampoline world championships

Canada's Gavin Dodd soared to silver at the trampoline world championships on Friday in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Competing in the four-man double mini trampoline final, the Kamloops, B.C., native scored 29.2 points to land second on the podium, behind American gold medallist Ruben Padilla (30.2) and slightly ahead of bronze-medal winner Tomas Minc (29.1), also from the U.S.

Dodd, 19, stuck a routine that included a triffus – which is a triple somersault with a half twist in the air – leading into a half triffus.

It marks the first major medal of Dodd's career. He was the Canadian national champion in 2021, but did not compete at worlds as Canada chose not to send a team to Azerbaijan.

Dodd continues to train at the Kamloops Gymnastics and Trampoline Centre, where he's coached by Curt Dewolff and Trish Quinney.

His older sister, Kristina Dodd, has also represented Canada in trampoline, placing fifth in double mini at the 2022 World Cup in Portugal.

