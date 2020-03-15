Simone Biles slams USA gymnastics over 'happy birthday' tweet

Simone Biles sent USA Gymnastics spinning on Saturday.

After receiving a tweet from the organization wishing her a happy birthday, the five-time Olympic medallist pulled no punches.

how about you amaze me and do the right thing... have an independent investigation <a href="https://t.co/58Gc9QUk76">https://t.co/58Gc9QUk76</a> —@Simone_Biles

"How about you amaze me and do the right thing - have an independent investigation," said the 23-year-old American.

Biles, who broke the all-time record for most medals by any gymnast (25, 19 of which are gold) at the world championships last October, is among the over 250 athletes sexually abused by Larry Nassar, the ex-USA Gymnastics doctor who was sentenced to up to 175 years in 2018.

WATCH | Biles takes gold in floor exercise, sets record with 25th gold:

American gymnast Simone Biles won the gold medal in the floor exercise on Sunday to set the all-time record for most medals at the world championships. 5:36

In an effort to close the dark and painful chapter, USA Gymnastics has proposed a multimillion-dollar settlement.

However, Biles along with Aly Raisman, another Olympic gold medallist, and many others, have continued to demand answers over how Nassar could molest hundreds of girls and women without any oversight.

Details of USA Gymnastics' $217 million US settlement offer became public last month. It includes, according to the New York Times, an offer to release various people involved with the case from legal liability.

But the offer, says the Times, does not appear to require Olympic or gymnastic officials to disclose information that might shed light on how Nassar was allowed to continue assaulting athletes under the guise of medical treatment over so many years.

While the lack of information has been troublesome for Biles, she continues to train for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. And, of course, she is also taking the time to properly celebrate her Jordan year.