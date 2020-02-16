Canada's Samantha Smith wins World Cup bronze in women's trampoline
Samantha Smith won bronze in the women's trampoline competition at the Baku World Cup on Sunday in Azerbaijan.
Canada's Samantha Smith won bronze in the women's trampoline competition at the Baku World Cup on Sunday in Azerbaijan.
Smith, from Vancouver, was third with 54.585 points. Xueying Zhu won gold (55.810) and Chinese teammate Lingling Liu took silver (54.945).
Jeremy Chartier of Montreal and Keegan Soehn of Red Deer, Alta., were fifth in the men's synchronized trampoline final.
