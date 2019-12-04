Skip to Main Content
Road to the Olympic Games: Trampoline & tumbling world championships

Gymnastics·Live

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the tumbling and trampoline world championships in Tokyo.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Gymnasts from around the world bounce and tumble to the Ariake Gymnastics Centre at the site of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the live action from the tumbling and trampoline world championships in Tokyo.

 

 

