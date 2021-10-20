Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Artistic gymnastics world championships

Skip to Main Content
Road to the Olympic Games: Artistic gymnastics world championships

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch coverage from the artistic gymnastics world championships in Kitakyushu, Japan.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Road to the Olympic Games: FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on CBC - Kitakyushu

Not since 1996 has a World Championships been held in the same year as the Olympic Games, providing a unique opportunity for Gymnastics’ best to claim Olympic and World honours in the same year. 0:00

On this week's edition of the program, we feature action from the artistic gymnastics world championships in Kitakyushu, Japan.

On this week's edition of the program, we feature action from the artistic gymnastics world championships in Kitakyushu, Japan.

