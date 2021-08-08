Bulgaria claims rhythmic gymnastics gold, ending Russian dynasty in sport

The Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) rhythmic gymnastics juggernaut collapsed in Tokyo, with the country's team losing the gold medal to Bulgaria a day after losing the individual competition to Israel.

The ROC claimed silver medals in both.

Russia has been dominant in the sport for decades. It has won gold medals in both the group and individual competitions in every Olympics since 2000, but the winning streak ended this year.

Linoy Ashram of Israel won gold in the individual competition Saturday, edging out a pair of Russian identical twins who were the favourites heading into Tokyo.

On Sunday, Bulgaria's five-woman team won gold by beating the Russians in the group final, a two-part competition beginning with routines where performers dance with balls, followed by a set of hoops and clubs. Italy placed third.