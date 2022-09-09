Watch the 2022 rhythmic gymnastics world championships
Live coverage from Bulgaria begins Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the rhythmic gymnastics world championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Coverage from Armeets Arena kicks off Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET with the individual apparatus final - hoop and ball events. A full schedule is listed below.
Tatiana Cocsanova, Carmel Kallemaa and Suzanna Shahbazian will represent Canada in the senior individual events.
Kallemaa is coming off a big performance at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, where she won silver in clubs and bronze in the hoop and ball events. Shahbazian claimed silver in the ball event.
Canada will have one senior group competing in Sofia, featuring Pari Goyal, Emily Hranovich, Anna Kalashnikava, Stephania Medtbayeva, Julia Oprea and Veronika Trublina.
Live stream schedule
- Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2 p.m. ET Individual apparatus final - hoop and ball
- Thursday, Sept. 15, 2 p.m. ET Individual apparatus final - clubs and ribbon
- Friday, Sept. 16, 7:30 a.m. ET Groups general competition
- Saturday, Sept. 17, 7:45 a.m. ET Individual apparatus final - clubs and ribbon
- Sunday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m. ET Group competition - final 5 hoops and final 3 ribbons + 2 balls
