Watch the 2022 rhythmic gymnastics world championships

The world's best rhythmic gymnasts compete in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the rhythmic gymnastics world championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Coverage from Armeets Arena kicks off Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET with the individual apparatus final - hoop and ball events. A full schedule is listed below.

Tatiana Cocsanova, Carmel Kallemaa and Suzanna Shahbazian will represent Canada in the senior individual events.

Kallemaa is coming off a big performance at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, where she won silver in clubs and bronze in the hoop and ball events. Shahbazian claimed silver in the ball event.

Cocsanova, Kallemaa and Shahbazian also won gold in the team event in Birmingham.

Canada will have one senior group competing in Sofia, featuring Pari Goyal, Emily Hranovich, Anna Kalashnikava, Stephania Medtbayeva, Julia Oprea and Veronika Trublina.

Live stream schedule