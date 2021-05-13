Skip to Main Content

Olympic champion Simone Biles set for return to competition after 18 months

Simone Biles is back to competing. The reigning Olympic gymnastics champion will return to competition for the first time in more than 18 months at the U.S. Classic next week in Indianapolis.

24-year-old sidelined since winning 5th all-around world championship in Oct. 2019

The Associated Press ·
Simone Biles, seen above at 2019 worlds, will compete for the first time since winning that event beginning on May 22. (Matthias Schrader/The Associated Press)

The 24-year-old Biles — a heavy favourite to defend her Olympic title in Tokyo this summer — hasn't taken the floor since winning her fifth world all-around championship in October 2019.

The event set for Saturday, May 22 is the first in a busy stretch for the top American gymnasts. The national championships are scheduled for the first weekend in June in Fort Worth, Texas, with the U.S. Olympic trials set for St. Louis at the end of next month.

The Classic will also mark the return of 2008 Olympic silver medallist Chellsie Memmel. The 32-year-old Memmel retired in the fall of 2012 but began planning a comeback last summer.

The stacked field also includes two-time Olympic medallist Laurie Hernandez, 2017 world all-around champion Morgan Hurd and world gold medallists Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey, Kara Eaker, Grace McCallum, Riley McCusker and MyKayla Skinner.

