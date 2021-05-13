Olympic champion Simone Biles set for return to competition after 18 months
24-year-old sidelined since winning 5th all-around world championship in Oct. 2019
Simone Biles is back to competing.
The reigning Olympic gymnastics champion will return to competition for the first time in more than 18 months at the U.S. Classic next week in Indianapolis.
The 24-year-old Biles — a heavy favourite to defend her Olympic title in Tokyo this summer — hasn't taken the floor since winning her fifth world all-around championship in October 2019.
The Classic will also mark the return of 2008 Olympic silver medallist Chellsie Memmel. The 32-year-old Memmel retired in the fall of 2012 but began planning a comeback last summer.
The stacked field also includes two-time Olympic medallist Laurie Hernandez, 2017 world all-around champion Morgan Hurd and world gold medallists Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey, Kara Eaker, Grace McCallum, Riley McCusker and MyKayla Skinner.
