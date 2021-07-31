Star gymnast Simone Biles pulls out of 2 more Olympic events
American earlier withdrew from team, all-around finals citing mental health
USA Gymnastics says Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the Olympic event finals in the vault and uneven bars.
She continues to be evaluated daily to determine whether she'll compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam.
Biles said she was putting her mental health first when she withdrew from the gymnastics team event after one rotation. The U.S. women won silver there. She also decided not to compete in the all-around. American Sunisa Lee won gold in that event.
MyKayla Skinner, who had the fourth highest score in vault during qualifications, will compete in vault finals for the U.S. alongside Jade Carey, who finished with the second highest score. Biles was the defending Olympic champion in the vault.
After further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars. She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam. <a href="https://t.co/kWqgZJK4LJ">pic.twitter.com/kWqgZJK4LJ</a>—@USAGym
