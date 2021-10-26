Watch the 2021 rhythmic gymnastics world championships
Watch live coverage of the rhythmic gymnastics world championships in Kitakyushu, Japan.
Live coverage begins on Wednesday at 6:10 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the rhythmic gymnastics world championships in Kitakyushu, Japan.
Coverage begins Wednesday at 6:10 a.m. ET. A full schedule of events follows below.
Wednesday, Oct. 27: Individual Apparatus Final - Hoop and Ball (6:10 a.m. ET)
Thursday, Oct. 28: Individual Apparatus Final - Clubs and Ribbon (6:10 a.m. ET)
Friday, Oct. 29: Group competition (3:45 a.m. ET)
Saturday, Oct. 30: Individual all-around final (1:25 a.m. ET)
Sunday, Oct. 31: Group competition finals (4:25 a.m. ET)
