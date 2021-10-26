Skip to Main Content
Watch the 2021 rhythmic gymnastics world championships

Watch live coverage of the rhythmic gymnastics world championships in Kitakyushu, Japan.

Live coverage begins on Wednesday at 6:10 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships on CBC: Individual Apparatus Final - Hoop and Ball

It's back to Japan, where the world's best rhythmic gymnasts compete in Kitakyushu, Japan. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the rhythmic gymnastics world championships in Kitakyushu, Japan.

Coverage begins Wednesday at 6:10 a.m. ET. A full schedule of events follows below.

Wednesday, Oct. 27: Individual Apparatus Final - Hoop and Ball (6:10 a.m. ET)

Thursday, Oct. 28:  Individual Apparatus Final - Clubs and Ribbon (6:10 a.m. ET)

Friday, Oct. 29: Group competition (3:45 a.m. ET)

Saturday, Oct. 30: Individual all-around final (1:25 a.m. ET)

Sunday, Oct. 31: Group competition finals (4:25 a.m. ET)

