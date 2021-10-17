Watch the 2021 artistic gymnastics world championships
Watch live coverage of the women's allround finals from the artistic gymnastics world championships in Kitakyushu, Japan.
Live coverage begins on Thursday at 2:55 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the artistic gymnastics world championships in Kitakyushu, Japan.
Coverage begins on Thursday at 2:55 a.m. ET with the women's allround finals.
Action continues on Friday with the men's allround finals, beginning at 2:55 a.m. ET, and is followed by back-to-back days of individual apparatus finals on Saturday (3:05 a.m. ET) and on Sunday (3:20 a.m. ET).
