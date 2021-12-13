Larry Nassar sex abuse victims reach $380M US settlement with USA Gymnastics: report

Victims of disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar have reached a $380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and their insurers after a five-year legal battle, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The settlement was confirmed during a hearing in a federal bankruptcy court in Indianapolis on Monday, the newspaper said.

Reuters could not immediately independently verify the settlement figure.

The Journal said the settlement will cover claims brought by U.S. Olympic gold medallists including Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, all of whom are among Nassar's most high-profile victims of sexual abuse.

All three women testified about the abuse they suffered during a Senate hearing this year. At the hearing, they blasted U.S gymnastics and Olympic officials for failing to stop Nassar, and they took the FBI to task over its botched investigation into Nassar's actions.

The former sports doctor whose serial sexual abuse of girls and young women upended the gymnastics world was sentenced in February 2018 to a third prison term, of 40 to 125 years, for molesting young athletes at an elite Michigan training centre.

Child porn crimes

He pleaded guilty to penetrating young athletes with ungloved hands when they sought treatment for injuries at Twistars, a gymnastics club that was run by a 2012 U.S. Olympic coach.

Nassar was also sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in another county and is starting his time behind bars with a 60-year federal term for child pornography crimes. He had worked for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Over 260 women and girls say they were assaulted by Nassar, some as far back as the 1990s.

The settlement was reached after TIG Insurance agreed to pay a large portion of the money, the Journal said.

USA Gymnastics filed for bankruptcy in 2018, after Olympic bronze medalist Jamie Dantzscher had filed a lawsuit and additional claims were filed on behalf of a growing number of Nassar's victims.

It has since taken more than three years to reach a settlement.