Japanese gymnast Uchimuras tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of key meet

Japanese gymnast Kohei Uchimura has tested positive for COVID-19 10 days before he was due to take part in an international meet seen as a major test of Tokyo's capacity to hold events ahead of next year's Olympics, organizers announced on Thursday.
1st major test of city's readiness when athletes, officials arrive for Nov. 8 competition
Organizers said it was unclear whether Uchimura, who is a three-time Olympic gold medallist, will be pulling out of the Nov. 8 meet that will also feature athletes from China, Russia and the United States.
More to come.
