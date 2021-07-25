Oksana Chusovitina, 46-year-old gymnast, retires after record-extending 8th Olympics

With tears in her eyes, Oksana Chusovitina began waving to the crowd.

She could see her score and knew what it meant — she had landed the final vault of her Olympic career.

At 46 years of age, it was time for this storied gymnast to say goodbye.

Her fellow competitors knew it as well, rushing to embrace her before the cameras at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on Sunday.

This photo means a lot to me and mainly because of what it represents. Constancy, Courage and above all breaking stereotypes. Admiration Oksana Chusovitina 🇺🇿 🇪🇸 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StrongerForever?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StrongerForever</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tokyo2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tokyo2020</a> <a href="https://t.co/NHuyxtgBjQ">pic.twitter.com/NHuyxtgBjQ</a> —@marinaGLara2002

In a sport where anything north of 20 is already considered past your prime, Chusovitina — who made her first Olympic appearance nearly five years before Simone Biles was even born — remains an ageless wonder.

With a career transcending generational divides, she has competed in a women's gymnastic-record eight-consecutive Olympic Games. Winning gold in Barcelona in her debut in 1992.

Bring on the cheers Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting. More from Tokyo 2020

WATCH | The incredible Olympic story of gymnast Oksana Chusovitina:

The incredible Olympic story of gymnast Oksana Chusovitina Sports 0:47 46-year-old Oksana Chusovitina is the oldest female Olympic gymnast of all-time, and is competing at her eighth Games. But there's more to that story, involving her son, Alisher. 0:47

Back then, the five-foot Uzbek was representing the Commonwealth of Independent States, following the dissolution of the Soviet Union. However, in a career spanning nearly 30 years, she has seen plenty of change, having also suited up for The Unified Team and even her adopted home of Germany with whom she won silver in 2008.

And yet, beyond her 11 world championship medals (4 gold), what shines about Chusovitina is her humanity.

Continuing to compete, well beyond her prime, in order to help pay for the medical bills after her son, Alisher, was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2002.

"If I had to go back, I would not want to repeat the time when my child was ill," Chusovitina said. "But all of the other moments, I would gladly repeat."

WATCH | Biles dominates, while Canadians Black, Olsen and Moors advance to finals:

Simone Biles dominates, while Canadians Black, Olsen and Moors advance to finals Sports 1:36 The American gymnastics superstar topped the field in qualification, with Canadians Ellie Black, Shallon Olsen and Brooklyn Moors advancing to the finals in individual events. 1:36

Even now, with hands forming a heart as she bids the gymnastic world goodbye at Tokyo, where she is back representing her nation, she remains "very proud and happy."

Overwhelmed by support from competitors and coaches alike, she said, "I want to spend time with my son, who moved to Italy two years ago. He got into university this year and I want to be around him."

Oksana Chusovitina 1992 Olympics floor. This is Oksana Chusovitina 8th Olympics!! No words to describe how impressive that is. Forever an icon. Wishing Oksana the best of luck! I’m so excited to watch. <a href="https://t.co/bif8O8ZTna">pic.twitter.com/bif8O8ZTna</a> —@Aly_Raisman

Casting any disappointment aside, at having narrowly missed advancing to the finals, she, with a laugh, proudly reflects back on her achievements.

"I'm alive, I'm happy, I'm here without any injuries, and I can stand on my own."