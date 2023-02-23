Gymnastics Canada parts with CEO Ian Moss after months of calls for resignation
Athletes previously requested federal investigation into culture of abuse in sport
Ian Moss is out as chief executive officer of Gymnastics Canada, a move that comes amid calls for leadership change at the embattled sports organization.
The governing body said in a release that is moving forward "today" with "substantive changes in leadership" after months of calls for Moss's resignation from Gymnasts for Change Canada, an advocacy group made up of hundreds of former and current gymnasts.
The gymnasts wrote an open letter to Sport Canada last March calling for a federal investigation into the culture of abuse in their sport.
Gymnastics Canada said it will work with Moss on ensuring a "smooth transition" toward bringing on a new CEO.
The organization is also looking for a new chair for its board of directors after Jeff Thomson resigned earlier this month.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?