Gymnastics Canada parts with CEO Ian Moss after months of calls for resignation

Ian Moss is out as chief executive officer of Gymnastics Canada, a move that comes amid calls for leadership change at the embattled sports organization.

The governing body said in a release that is moving forward "today" with "substantive changes in leadership" after months of calls for Moss's resignation from Gymnasts for Change Canada, an advocacy group made up of hundreds of former and current gymnasts.

The gymnasts wrote an open letter to Sport Canada last March calling for a federal investigation into the culture of abuse in their sport.

Moss appeared at a Jan. 30 Standing Committee on the Status of Women hearing on safety of women in sport and was questioned by MPs about allegations that he knew of complaints of misconduct from athletes against two coaches, but allowed them to continue working.

Gymnastics Canada said it will work with Moss on ensuring a "smooth transition" toward bringing on a new CEO.

The organization is also looking for a new chair for its board of directors after Jeff Thomson resigned earlier this month.