Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Gymnastics·New

Gymnastics Canada parts with CEO Ian Moss after months of calls for resignation

Ian Moss is out as chief executive officer of Gymnastics Canada, a move that comes amid calls for leadership change at the embattled sports organization.

Athletes previously requested federal investigation into culture of abuse in sport

The Canadian Press ·
A man looks ahead with a straight face as microphones are put in front of him.
Ian Moss, seen above in 2019, is out as CEO of Gymnastics Canada, the organization announced on Thursday. (Mark Spowart/The Canadian Press)

Ian Moss is out as chief executive officer of Gymnastics Canada, a move that comes amid calls for leadership change at the embattled sports organization.

The governing body said in a release that is moving forward "today" with "substantive changes in leadership" after months of calls for Moss's resignation from Gymnasts for Change Canada, an advocacy group made up of hundreds of former and current gymnasts.

The gymnasts wrote an open letter to Sport Canada last March calling for a federal investigation into the culture of abuse in their sport.

Moss appeared at a Jan. 30 Standing Committee on the Status of Women hearing on safety of women in sport and was questioned by MPs about allegations that he knew of complaints of misconduct from athletes against two coaches, but allowed them to continue working.

Gymnastics Canada said it will work with Moss on ensuring a "smooth transition" toward bringing on a new CEO.

The organization is also looking for a new chair for its board of directors after Jeff Thomson resigned earlier this month.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now