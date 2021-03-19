Gymnastics Canada suspends coach Dave Brubaker for life following internal investigation
Wife Liz Brubaker also has suspension extended until 2024
Former Canadian women's gymnastics coach Dave Brubaker has been banned for life by the sport's governing body in the country following an internal investigation.
Brubaker was found not guilty of sexual assault and sexual exploitation in 2019 after being accused of sexually assaulting a young gymnast years ago.
Gymnastics Canada says he was suspended upon his arrest in December 2017.
Liz Brubaker, Dave's wife, also was provisionally suspended in 2019 following the receipt of written complaints while she was a coach at Bluewater Gymnastics Club in Sarnia, Ont.
Gymnastics Canada says Liz Brubaker's suspension has been extended until 2024.
The organization says Dave and Liz Brubaker have 15 days to appeal the suspension.
"On behalf of Gymnastics Canada, I want to thank the panel for their detailed and diligent work to prepare their decision, and I want to express my gratitude to the athlete complainants for their co-operation, patience, and bravery throughout this very arduous process," Ian Moss, CEO of Gymnastics Canada, said in a statement. "Gymnastics Canada will provide more details surrounding this investigation once the appeal process is complete."
Gymnastics Canada says an investigator interviewed witnesses for both parties and delivered a report detailing the facts of the case. Upon reception and review of the investigator's report, the organization's third-party harassment officer formally registered the complaints and directed the case to be heard by an independent discipline panel.
Dave Brubaker did not immediately respond to an interview request.
