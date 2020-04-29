Ellie Black withdraws from gymnastics all-around final due to training injury
Canadian gymnast Ellie Black has withdrawn from the women's all-around final scheduled for Thursday because of an injury she suffered during training, Gymnastics Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee announced Wednesday.
Gymnast sprained her ankle during training on Tuesday
"We have the unfortunate news of sharing that Ellie sprained her ankle during Tuesday's training session and has made the difficult decision to withdraw from the all-around event," COC Chief Sport Officer Eric Myles said in a statement.
"We are hoping that she is still able to compete in the beam final on August 3."
More to come.
