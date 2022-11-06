Ellie Black adds to medal haul at gymnastics worlds with balance beam silver

Canada's Ellie Black won a silver medal in the balance beam competition for the first time at a world gymnastics championship on Sunday in Liverpool, England.

The three-time Olympian from Halifax finished with 13.566 points.

"To go out and hit a good beam routine and end up on the podium, I'm just so proud of the performance and for showing what Canadians can do," said Black, a silver medallist in the all-around at the 2017 world championships in Montreal.

Japan's Hazuki Watanabe won gold (13.600) and teammate Shoko Miyata took bronze (13.533).

Canada's Ellie Black wins silver at artistic gymnastics worlds Duration 5:19 The Halifax native takes the women’s balance beam silver medal in Liverpool.

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old Black, Laurie Denommee, Denelle Pedrick, Emma Spence and Sydney Turner made history with Canada's first-ever medal in a team competition, a bronze in Liverpool.

The performance earned Canada a spot in the women's team event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Black was also fifth two days late in the women's all-around final

Ellie Black secures historic team medal for Canada at world gymnastics championships Duration 3:43 Ellie Black's beam routine secured Canada's bronze medal, their first ever world medal in the team event, and a berth in that event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Malone gets rare gold for U.S. men

Brody Malone won the first world championship on the high bar by an American men's gymnast in 43 years on Sunday.

Malone edged world and Olympic all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto of Japan in a close event final.

The 22-year-old Malone, a two-time U.S. champion, led off the eight-man final and posted a score of 14.800. Hashimoto's bid to earn a third gold to go with the team and all-around titles he captured earlier in the meet fell just short when he scored 14.700. Arthur Mariano of Brazil took the bronze with a 14.466.

Malone's triumph was the first by a member of the U.S. men's team on the high bar since Kurt Thomas in 1979.

"It's pretty incredible, especially going up against a field like that," Malone, who is from northwest Georgia and competes at Stanford.

Elsewhere, Zou Jingyuan of China posted the highest score of the meet in any final with a 16.166 in the parallel bars. Lukas Dauser of Germany took the silver at 15.500, with Carlos Yulo of the Philippines winning the bronze at 15.366.