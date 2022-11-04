Canada's Ellie Black finishes 5th in women's all-around final at world gymnastics championships

Canada's Ellie Black finished strong in fifth place in the women's all-around final at the world artistic gymnastics championships on Thursday in Liverpool, England.

The 27-year-old from Halifax finished with a total of 54.732 while improving upon her 11th-place finish in qualifying, including the third best uneven bars performance (13.933).

She helped Canada make history on Tuesday with the country's first-ever medal in a team competition at the gymnastics worlds, along with Laurie Denommee, Denelle Pedrick, Emma Spence and Sydney Turner.

The bronze medal also earned Canada a spot in the women's team event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Black will also compete in the women's vault final on Saturday and the women's balance beam final on Sunday. The two-time Olympian was the only Canadian to qualify for the remaining finals.

Andrade claims historic all-around title

Rebeca Andrade of Brazil made history by becoming the first woman from South America to claim the world all-around title following a dynamic performance in the final.

Andrade, a silver medallist in the all-around at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, used a dynamic vault in the first rotation to sprint to the lead. The 23-year-old finished with a total of 56.899.

Andrade closed with a flourish, capping her brilliant performance with a floor exercise routine that moved her well clear of silver medallist Shilese Jones of the U.S. Jones finished second at 55.399. Jessica Gadirova of Britain claimed the bronze at 55.199.

Alice Kinsella of Britain was fourth, while Jade Carey of the U.S. finished behind Black in sixth place.

Andrade came in as the heavy favourite after topping qualifying and didn't disappoint. Two days after Brazil slipped to fourth in the team final, Andrade — who has sustained three separate torn ACL injuries in her career — responded by finishing a climb that began in earnest with her runner-up finish to American Sunisa Lee in Tokyo.

