World championships the start for Rosie MacLennan's quest for 3rd Olympic trampoline gold
31-year-old leads Canada into qualifier for Tokyo 2020
A healthy Rosie MacLennan is prepared to compete for an Olympic spot for Canada's women this week in the building where she hopes to win her third Summer Games gold medal next July in Tokyo.
The 31-year-old from King City, Ont., leads the Canadian contingent into the trampoline and tumbling world championships, which begin Thursday at Ariake Gymnastics Centre, seven months after breaking an ankle at a World Cup event in Belarus.
CBC Sports is live streaming the event starting Friday at 3 a.m. ET.
"I think I have a lot more left in me, more that I want to accomplish," MacLennan wrote in a Player's Own Voice story for CBC Sports ahead of last year's worlds in St. Petersburg, Russia, where the two-time world champion finished first in the individual event for the first time since 2013. She also won silver with Milette in women's synchro and bronze in the team competition.
"I've found a career that I am passionate about and I am good at, why would I consider retiring now?"
Chartier, Smith win Pan Am gold
MacLennan, who recently earned a master's degree focusing on athletes' rights and responsibilities, is the only athlete to win consecutive Olympic gold in trampoline, achieving the feat in London (2012) and Rio (2016).
At the same event, Montreal's Jérémy Chartier, a Pan Am gold medallist three months ago in Peru with teammate Samantha Smith, earned synchro silver with 2008 Olympic silver medallist Jason Burnett of King Township, Ont.
Smith claimed bronze with synchro partner Rachel Tam of Toronto, who was named an alternate on the women's team for worlds. In September, Smith placed 23rd in the individual event at a World Cup in Russia.
Chartier, 18, was top Canadian on the men's side at 18th in the individual competition.
In the synchro finals, Keegan Soehn of Red Deer, Alta., and Nathan Shuh of Elmira, Ont., were seventh and make up half of the men's individual team this week in Tokyo.
The highest-ranked athletes from this season's World Cup series will clinch an Olympic berth for their country.
"We are looking to build off our recent international success and earning Olympic quotas in trampoline," Karen Cockburn, national team director for trampoline at Gymnastics Canada, said recently.
"These world championships will give our athletes the opportunity to see and compete in the Olympic venue while perfecting their routines as we enter this important Olympic year."
In double mini-trampoline and tumbling, Jon Schwaiger of Ancaster, Ont., will attempt to advance to a third straight World Games in both disciplines for the 2021 event in Birmingham, Ala.
Jordan Sugrim of Brampton, Ont., is also looking to return to the World Games after a fifth-place performance in tumbling at the 2017 World Games in Poland.
Two-time senior Canadian champion Jordyn Miller-Burko of Hamilton goes for her first World Games berth in DMT.
Canada roster
Individual trampoline – women
- Rosie MacLennan, King City, Ont.
- Sarah Milette, Longueuil, Que.
- Sophiane Methot, La Prairie, Que.
- Samantha Smith, Vancouver
- Alternate: Rachel Tam, Toronto
Individual trampoline – men
- Jeremy Chartier, Montreal
- Jason Burnett, King Township, Ont.
- Keegan Soehn, Red Deer, Alta.
- Nathan Shuh – Elmira, Ont.
Synchronized trampoline – women
- Rosie MacLennan and Sarah Milette
- Samantha Smith and Rachel Tam
Synchro trampoline – men
- Jason Burnett and Jeremy Chartier
- Keegan Soehn and Nathan Shuh
Tumbling – women
- Jordan Sugrim, Brampton, Ont.
- Zoe Hipel, Aurora, Ont.
Tumbling – men
- Jon Schwaiger, Caledonia, Ont.
- Callum Sundquist, Sherwood Park, Alta.
- Antonio Fernandes, Calgary
Double mini-trampoline – women
- Jordyn Miller- Burko, Hamilton
- Laurence Roux, Blainville, Que.
- Danielle Grieve, Regina
- Kalena Soehn, Red Deer, Alta.
- Alternate: Haley Nakonechni, Emerald Park, Sask.
Double mini-trampoline – men
- Jon Schwaiger
- Mario Bruno, Kamloops, B.C.
- Callum Sundquist
- Emile Chateauvert, Boisbriand, Que.
- Alternate: Mark Armstrong, Red Deer, Alta.
