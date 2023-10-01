Canada sending men's gymnastics team to Olympics for 1st time since 2008

Men's gymnasts are the latest Canadian athletes to clinch a team spot for the Paris Olympics next summer.

Canada amassed 249.26 points across six disciplines at the artistic gymnastics world championships on Sunday to qualify fourth for Tuesday's team final in Antwerp, Belgium.

Canada has not sent a men's gymnastics squad to the Summer Games since 2008 in Beijing.

At last year's worlds, the Canadian women made history Canada has made history at the world gymnastics championships.



Three-time Olympian Ellie Black, Laurie Denommee, Denelle Pedrick, Emma Spence and Sydney Turner won bronze in the team event to secure a berth for Paris, Canada's first-ever world medal in the team event.



Meanwhile, Japan qualified first for Tuesday's men's team final with 258.22 points, with the United States following with 254.62.