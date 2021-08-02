American Jade Carey strikes gold in women's floor exercise final

American Jade Carey has captured gold in the women's floor exercise final at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on Monday in Tokyo.

The 21-year-old scored 14.366 in the event.

Italy's Vanessa Ferrari finished second with a score of 14.200, while Japan's Mai Murakami and Russian Olympic Committee's Angelina Melnikova shared the bronze medal with a score of 14.166 each.

Carey took the stage early and set the bar too high for the remaining competition. One by one, they came within tenths of a point to Carey but were unable to touch her score.

The difference was the points Carey received for degree of difficulty, as she was the lone gymnast to touch the six-plus mark (6.300) in that category. All the others, aside from Russian Viktoriia Listunova, finished with better execution scores than Carey.

Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, who claimed gold in the women's vault final, finished fifth with a score of 14.033.

Great Britain's Jennifer Gadirova, who replaced Simone Biles, finished seventh.

Biles withdrew from the event on Saturday.