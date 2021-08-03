Canada's Ellie Black narrowly misses podium in Olympic balance beam final
Halifax gymnast ends up 4th, just behind bronze-medal winning Simone Biles
Canadian Ellie Black just missed the podium in the women's balance beam final with a fourth-place finish on Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
China's Guan Chenchen captured gold, scoring 14.6333 as the final competitor to take to the beam, while fellow Chinese gymnast Tang Xijing claimed silver with a score of 14.233.
American superstar Simone Biles won bronze in her return to competition, posting a score of 14.000.
Black, of Halifax, N.S., finished with a score 13.866.
"A courageous performance" by Canada's <a href="https://twitter.com/EllieBlack_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EllieBlack_</a> who is the first to compete in the women's balance beam despite an ankle injury <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tokyo2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tokyo2020</a><br><br>Watch: <a href="https://t.co/tI15ueD3gP">https://t.co/tI15ueD3gP</a><a href="https://twitter.com/gymcan1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gymcan1</a> <a href="https://t.co/uXc1BwaMfY">pic.twitter.com/uXc1BwaMfY</a>—@CBCOlympics
The 25-year-old Black has been competing while dealing with a sprained left ankle that she reinjured in a practice last week.
The injury had caused her to withdraw from the all-around final that took place Thursday. She had initially injured her ankle less than a month prior to the Olympics.
Black is competing in her third Olympic Games.
