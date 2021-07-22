Simone Biles brings anticipated Yurchenko double pike to Olympic training

The competition hasn't started yet, but Simone Biles is already making history at Tokyo 2020.

And it looks like she wants more.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old became the first Olympian and first female athlete to receive her own Twitter emoji.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old became the first Olympian and first female athlete to receive her own Twitter emoji.

With four gymnastics elements already named after her and an Olympic title to defend, the most decorated U.S. gymnast teased fans with a jaw-dropping vault.

In a training video posted on social media, Biles landed the Yurchenko double pike.

In a training video posted on social media, Biles landed the Yurchenko double pike.

In May, she became the first woman to land the move in competition.

If Biles lands the Yurchenko double pike during Olympic competition, it will be named after her and become her fifth eponymous skill.

If Biles lands the Yurchenko double pike during Olympic competition, it will be named after her and become her fifth eponymous skill.

The vault is considered highly dangerous and increases the chance of a gymnast landing on their neck or head. Will Biles attempt it in competition?

"If she really wants to do it, she's going to have to beg me," Biles' coach Laurent Landi told On Her Turf last week. "People seem to forget that it's a very, very dangerous skill."

The Olympic women's gymnastics competition begins Sunday, July 25.

