Simone Biles brings anticipated Yurchenko double pike to Olympic training

With four gymnastics elements already named after her and an Olympic title to defend, the most decorated U.S. gymnast teased fans with a jaw-dropping vault.

24-year-old could have 5th gymnastics element named after her at Tokyo 2020

CBC Sports ·
If Simone Biles lands the Yurchenko double pike during Olympic competition, it will be named after her and become her fifth eponymous skill. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The competition hasn't started yet, but Simone Biles is already making history at Tokyo 2020.

And it looks like she wants more.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old became the first Olympian and first female athlete to receive her own Twitter emoji.

In a training video posted on social media, Biles landed the Yurchenko double pike.

In May, she became the first woman to land the move in competition.

If Biles lands the Yurchenko double pike during Olympic competition, it will be named after her and become her fifth eponymous skill.

The vault is considered highly dangerous and increases the chance of a gymnast landing on their neck or head. Will Biles attempt it in competition?

WATCH | Olympic action you missed while you were sleeping:

While You Were Sleeping: Tough Canadian tennis draw, Simone Biles gets started

Olympics

8 hours ago
2:19
In WYWS for Thursday, July 22, Felix Auger-Aliassime draws Andy Murray for his first singles match in Tokyo, Simone Biles lands a Yurchenko double pike during training, and Olympic men's soccer gets underway. 2:19

"If she really wants to do it, she's going to have to beg me," Biles' coach Laurent Landi told On Her Turf  last week. "People seem to forget that it's a very, very dangerous skill."

The Olympic women's gymnastics competition begins Sunday, July 25. 

WATCH | How Simone Biles' new move will change gymnastics:

How Simone Biles' new move will change gymnastics

Sports

2 months ago
8:10
CBC Sports commentator and Olympic champion Kyle Shewfelt explains how Simone Biles landing the Yurchenko double pike changes the Olympic playing field. 8:10
