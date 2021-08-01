Brazil's Rebeca Andrade takes home gold in women's vault final

Canada's Shallon Olsen fell shy of winning a medal in the women's vault final on Sunday in Tokyo.

The Surrey, B.C., native placed seventh with a score 14.550 on the day.

Brazilian Rebeca Andrade was able to capture gold with a total score 15.083.

American Mykayla Skinner finished in second with a total score of 14.916, while Korea's Yeo Seojeong claimed bronze with a score of 14.733.

Skinner was in for American teammate Simone Biles, who pulled out of the event and others earlier to focus on her mental well-being.

Jade Carey, a potential medal threat in the event for the U.S., fell to eighth after a bad first attempt.

Later Sunday, two-time world champion and favourite Nina Derwael of Belgium won gold in the uneven bars.

Derwael, who has one of the most technically challenging routines of the field, scored a 15.2 to secure her first Olympic title.

Nina Derwael of Team Belgium celebrates winning gold in the women's uneven bars at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on Sunday in Tokyo. (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Anastasiia Iliankova of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) won silver with a score of 14.833, and Sunisa Lee of the United States took the bronze with a 14.5.

Lee's bronze medal gives her a complete set after she won gold in the all-around competition and silver in the team final.

