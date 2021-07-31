Japan's Hideki Matsuyama 1 shot back of lead entering final round of Olympic golf tournament

Canadians Mackenzie Hughes and Corey Conners sit in an 11-way tie at 17th place, seven shots back of the lead following the third round of the Olympic golf tournament on Saturday in Tokyo.

American Xander Schauffele is the current leader heading into Sunday's medal round sitting at 14-under. He shot 3-under 68 on the day.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, the Masters champion, holds the second spot at 13-under after scoring 4-under 67 on Saturday.

Conners, of Listowel, Ont., shot 5-under 66 on the day, while Dundas, Ont., native Hughes shot 6-under 65.

The 29-year-old Conners had a bogey-free round, hitting five birdies — three on the front nine and two more on the back nine.

"Always throws you out of your rhythm a little bit, but I felt like I did a decent job coming back from the delays and was able to kind of get back in the game," said Conners, who played 20 holes on Saturday due to suspension of play caused by thunderstorms on Friday.

"Just going to try and be more aggressive, not do anything silly, but just try and get the ball in the fairway a little more. Attack some of the pins and hopefully can get the putter hot and get on a roll and make some birdies."

Hughes on the other hand, started out with a bogey only to follow it up with five birdies on his next seven holes. After hitting his second bogey of the front nine, he managed three more birdies.

"I know I'm still well on the outside looking in, but I do have a chance and you always have a chance until the last shot," Hughes said. "I'm going to give it all I have tomorrow and we'll see what happens."

Great Britain's Paul Casey and Mexico's Carlos Ortiz are tied at third at 12-under. Casey elevated himself four spots going 5-under 66 for the day, while Ortiz fell down a spot going 2-under 69.

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., and Hamilton's Alena Sharp will represent Canada in the women's tournament, which tees off on Wednesday.