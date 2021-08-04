Canada's Henderson, Sharp struggle in 1st round of Tokyo Olympic golf

Canadians Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp had disappointing first rounds of the Olympic women's golf tournament in Japan at the Kasumigaseki Country Club on Wednesday.

Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., shot a 3-over 74 and is tied for 48th. The 23-year-old birdied hole five and was one-under after the front nine. On the back nine, Henderson began to struggle off the tee and a tee-shot into the bunker on 11 resulted in a bogey. She then rallied with three straight pars before recording bogeys on 15, 17 and 18 and is eight shots back of Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom.

Sharp, the 40-year-old from Hamilton, Ont., also shot a 3-over 74. Sharp started off well with a birdie on the first hole but after bogeying three she finished the front nine even par. The back nine is where the trouble started as despite recording two birdies, she recorded two double-bogeys and one bogey.

The 28-year-old Swede had success in the opening round as she shot a bogey-free 5-under 66. World No. 1, Nelly Korda of the United States shot a 4-under 67 and is tied for second with India's Aditi Ashok.

Henderson tees off at 8:25 am local time on Thursday while Sharp is in the second group out and tees off at 7:41.

