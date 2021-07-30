Thunderstorms force suspension of 2nd round in Olympic golf

The second round of the men's Olympic golf tournament has been suspended due to persistent thunderstorms over the east course of the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Japan.

Around 16 golfers still need to finish play, including Canadian Corey Conners, who was through 16 holes on Friday. Play was also paused earlier in day due to inclement weather.

Conner, a 29-year-old from Listowel, Ont., was even on the day when play stopped, with three birdies cancelled out by a bogey and a double-bogey.

Storms also affected the first round on Thursday, though all players were able to finish up the 18 holes.

Xander Schauffele of the United States moved into the clubhouse lead at 11-under.

Schauffele birdied his last three holes and had two eagles, one on the sixth and the other on the 14th, to shoot an eight-under 63.

Bring on the cheers Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting. More from Tokyo 2020

Carlos Ortiz of Mexico is one shot back.

Canada's Mackenzie Hughes sits one-under after his second round after carding three bogeys on the front nine.

But the 30-year-old from Dundas Ont. also managed two birdies, and easily escaped a bunker on 18 to shoot a one-over 72.

Austrian Sepp Straka, who was leading after the first round, finished up eight-under after shooting even-par on Friday. He struggled on the front nine, bogeying three times on the first five holes.

Rory McIlroy shot a five-under 66 and currently sits tied in seventh place with fellow Irishman Shane Lowry.