Road To The Olympic Games

Golf

Canada's Conners, Hughes 6 shots back in first round of Tokyo Olympic golf

Canadians Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes each shot a 2-under 69 in their first round of the Olympic golf tournament in Japan on Thursday. 

Austrian Sepp Straka leads after bogey-free round scoring 8-under

Christine Rankin · CBC Sports ·
KAWAGOE, JAPAN - JULY 29: Corey Conners of Team Canada plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Men's Individual Stroke Play on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kasumigaseki Country Club on July 29, 2021 in Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan. (Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

Conners, the 29-year-old from Listowel, Ont., bogeyed on the fifth hole, but had three birdies, including one as he finished up on the 18th at the Kasumigaseki Country Club. 

Hughes, from Dundas, Ont., had two bogeys, but made up for it by notching four birdies. The Canadians are six shots back from clubhouse leader Austrian Sepp Straka.

The 28-year-old Austrian found great success, shooting an 8-under 63 with eight birdies along the way — including four over a five-hole stretch.

Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond is one shot back in second, with Belgium's Thomas Pieters and Carlos Ortiz of Mexico tied for third at 6-under. 

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada looks on during competition at the Kasumigaseki Country Club. (Toby Melville/Reuters)

Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, who recently became Japan's first men's major champion at The Masters, also finished up the first round at 2-under, as did Ireland's Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy bogeyed twice, but also had four birdies. 

Earlier in the week, world No. 1 Jon Rahm of Spain and No. 6 American Bryson DeChambeau had to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19. No. 2 Dustin Johnson of the U.S. isn't competing. 

On the women's side, Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp will be back to represent Canada for the second consecutive time.

