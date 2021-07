· Photos

Gold for Canada's women's eight rowing crew and other highlights from Tokyo 2020

The Canadian women's eight rowing crew has captured gold at the Tokyo Olympics — the first such gold in the event for Canada since the 1992 Barcelona Games. Plus, Canadian rowers Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens have won bronze in the women's rowing pair event.

First gold for Canada in event in nearly 30 years