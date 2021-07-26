Skip to Main Content

Gold for Canada's Maggie Mac Neil and other highlights from Tokyo Olympics

Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont., has won Canada's first gold medal on Monday. Here are the highlights from her 100 m butterfly event and other highlights from Tokyo 2020.

Mac Neil of London, Ont., wins women's 100m butterfly event

