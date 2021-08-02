France's Jean Quiquampoix wins 25m rapid-fire pistol gold
China's Wang Zhouyu claims 87kg weightlifting gold
Jean Quiquampoix of France has earned the gold medal that eluded him five years ago in Rio, matching an Olympic record to win men's 25-metre rapid-fire pistol at the Tokyo Games.
Quiquampoix took silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics after Germany's Christian Reitz hit his final five shots to claim gold.
Quiquampoix left no doubt at Asaka Shooting Range, hitting 34 of 40 shots to beat Cuba's Leuris Pupo by five shots. The 25-year-old member of the French armed forces matches the Olympic record Pupo set while winning gold at the 2012 London Games.
Pupo earned his second medal in his sixth Olympics.
China's Lie Yuehong won bronze for the second straight Olympics.
Wang Zhoyu wins weightlifting gold
Wang Zhouyu has won China's sixth weightlifting gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics with a commanding victory in the 87kg category.
Wang lifted 120 kilograms in the snatch and 150 in the clean and jerk for a total 270 kilograms.
Tamara Salazar won the silver for Ecuador with a total of 263. Salazar is the second woman from Ecuador to win an Olympic medal. Her teammate Neisi Dajomes was the first when she won gold in the 76-kilogram event.
Crismery Santana took the bronze with 256 for the Dominican Republic.
with files from The Associated Press
