Here are 5 'firsts' for Canada from Tokyo 2020

As the sun sets on the 2020 Summer Games, Canadians can look fondly on the success in Tokyo.

From earning the most medals in a non-boycotted Games, to at long last capturing the elusive gold medal in soccer, there was lots to celebrate over the past two weeks.

But here are a few other "firsts" for Canada at the Summer Olympics that may have snuck under the radar.

O'Canada was played in an Olympic weightlifting medal ceremony

In 2012, Christine Girard was robbed of her Olympic moment after she was awarded the gold medal eight years later. Advances in doping testing revealed positive tests from 'B' samples of the first and second place finishers of the London Games, lifting Girard into first place.

On Day 4 of the Tokyo Games, Maude Charron reclaimed the glory that was stolen from Girard, winning Canada's second-ever gold medal in Olympic weightlifting.

The lifter from Rimouski, Que., basked in the moment, tearing up as she sang along to the national anthem as it filled the Tokyo International Forum.

"Actually I don't remember," Charron said at the time, with a laugh, when asked about the anthem. "I was just crying, and I didn't realize what happened.

"I thought about my grandmother because once she told me she'd like me to sing the Canadian anthem, so I sang it — but on the podium at the Olympics."

As for what the moment represented for weightlifting in the country, the magnitude wasn't lost on the 28-year-old, saying Canada was "due" for that medal after Girard's Olympics.

Whether we'll get to hear another Canadian anthem at an Olympic weightlifting competition remains to be seen, however, as the International Olympic Committee could potentially drop the sport from the Paris Games in 2024, following an investigation into doping corruption within the sport.

Winning a gold medal on Day 3 of the Summer Games

There are 16 official days of competition at the Summer Olympics, in the modern Games — the 1900 and 1904 Games were held over the course of four-and-a-half, and five months respectively.

Maggie Mac Neil's win in the women's 100-metre butterfly marked the first time in Canada's history that the country has won a gold medal on Day 3 of the Summer Games.

Mac Neil, in her Olympic debut, did it in a Canadian record time of 55.59 seconds that Monday morning in Tokyo.

"It was more than I was hoping for at this point. I really just wanted to have fun, which I think I did today," Mac Neil said at the time.

"I'm really proud of that and am just trying to swim my best."

Of course, it wouldn't be the only medal for Mac Neil in Tokyo, winning a silver in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay, and a bronze in the 4x100m medley to complete the trifecta of her Tokyo medal collection.

With Mac Neil's gold medal coming on Day 3, Canada has now won a gold, a silver, and a bronze medal on each day of competition, spread out over the 109-year history of the modern Summer Games.

Quinn becomes the first openly transgender and non-binary athlete to win an Olympic medal

Quinn's historic performance at the Tokyo Olympics obviously didn't "sneak under the radar." But we'd be completely remiss if we didn't include them on this list.

The 25-year-old midfielder averaged 56 minutes a game throughout the tournament, en route to helping Canada capture its first Olympic gold medal in women's soccer.

Quinn's prominence in Tokyo helped generate a conversation about inclusivity in sports — as did New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard.

"Athletics is the most exciting part of my life and it brings me the most joy," Quinn told CBC Sports during the Games, adding they had received messages from young people saying they've never seen a trans person in sports before.

"If I can allow kids to play the sports they love, that's my legacy and that's what I'm here for."

Canada wins 2 judo medals

Canada has sent judokas to each Olympics since the sport debuted in 1964 in Tokyo — except for 1980 when Canada boycotted the Games in Moscow.

Going into these Games, Canada had won five Olympic medals in judo — all by men. And despite sending an average of six judokas to the Olympics each year, it could never bring home multiple medals in a Games.

Until this year.

On Day 3, Jessica Klimkait became the first Canadian woman to medal in Olympic judo, capturing bronze in the 57-kilogram division.

"That's been a goal and dream of mine, not only to attend the Olympic Games, but to be on the podium. Obviously the highest step on the podium would have been preferred," Klimkait said at the time.

"I still wanted to feel that pride, even if it wasn't gold."

The following day, Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard made history again, winning bronze in the 63kg division, marking the first time Canada has won two judo medals in a single Olympics.

"I remember going to Rio in 2016 and leaving so disappointed with my performance," a beaming Beauchemin-Pinard said moments after her win. "I said to myself, I want to go to Tokyo, win a medal and perform there. And I did it."

Canada dominates in women's canoeing sprint debut

This one is a bit of a gimme-putt, considering this is the first Olympics where women have competed in canoe sprint. But we're going to include it anyway because Canada crushed it.

The C-1 200-metres and the C-2 500m were the only two races on the women's program, having replaced three men's events in a move toward gender parity.

And Canada made the absolute most of the opportunity, reaching the podium in both events.

After winning 13 World Championships, Laurence Vincent Lapointe was on a mission in Tokyo. And the 29-year-old came through winning a silver medal in the 200m race, capturing Canada's first medal in women's canoe sprint.

"I'll be honest, there were moments where I was panicking," Vincent Lapointe said of the race.

"I could see the girls beside me and [thought], 'Oh my God.' And I just kept going and I'm so proud of myself that I did. Because I came second and it's amazing."

Three days later, Vincent Lapointe was back on the podium.

This time joined by Katie Vincent as the pair won bronze in the C-2 500m, clinching Canada's 23rd medal of the Games and setting the record for the most medals won by Canada in a non-boycotted Olympics.

"It's hard to describe right now. It's still pretty surreal. Everything that's happened the past few years, it's been crazy. To finish it off in true Canadian fashion, walking away we'll be very proud of this moment," Vincent said after the race.

