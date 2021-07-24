Canada falls to Germany in Olympic field hockey opener
Canada's men's field hockey team fell to a dominant German squad in its opening match of Tokyo 2020, falling to the powerhouse nation 7-1 on Saturday.
Canada overmatched by four-time Olympic champions, outshot 22-2
Germany's Christopher Rühr and Lukas Windfeder led the way for the four-time Olympic champions, each with a pair of goals, as Canada was outshot 22-2.
More to come.
WATCH | The Olympians: Men's Field Hockey:
