Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Field Hockey·New

Canada falls to Germany in Olympic field hockey opener

Canada's men's field hockey team fell to a dominant German squad in its opening match of Tokyo 2020, falling to the powerhouse nation 7-1 on Saturday.

Canada overmatched by four-time Olympic champions, outshot 22-2

Nick Murray · CBC Sports ·
Germany's Christopher Rühr beats a sprawling Antoni Kindler as part of a 7-1 rout of the Canadians during their opening match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Oi Hockey Stadium. (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Canada's men's field hockey team lost to a dominant German squad in its opening match of Tokyo 2020, falling to the powerhouse nation 7-1 on Saturday.

Germany's Christopher Rühr and Lukas Windfeder led the way for the four-time Olympic champions, each with a pair of goals, as Canada was outshot 22-2.

More to come.

WATCH | The Olympians: Men's Field Hockey:

The Olympians: Men's Field Hockey

Sports

9 days ago
1:55
Watch CBC Sports' The Olympians feature, on Men's Field Hockey. 1:55
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Highlights

    Tokyo 2020Canada's Olympic Network

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversationCreate account

    Already have an account?

    now