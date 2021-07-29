Canada eliminated from men's field hockey following 4th straight loss
Canadians will wrap up preliminary round against South Africa Friday in Tokyo
Canada's men's field hockey team has been eliminated from the Tokyo Olympics following its fourth consecutive loss.
The Canadians dropped a 9-1 decision against Belgium on Thursday in Japan.
Coming into the match, Canada (0-4) needed a win to make the quarter-finals, which will feature the top four teams from Pool A and B, beginning Sunday.
Following Thursday's loss, Canada sits in last place in Pool B with one game remaining, while Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and Great Britain all have at least two wins, ending any hope of advancing for the Canadians.
Belgium led 2-1 following the first half, but turned the tide in the third quarter by scoring five unanswered goals, then adding two more in the fourth to close out the win.
Mark Pearson, of Tsawwassen, B.C., scored Canada's lone goal.
Bring on the cheers
Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting.More from Tokyo 2020
WATCH | The Olympians: Men's field hockey:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?