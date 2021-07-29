Canada eliminated from men's field hockey following 4th straight loss

Canada's men's field hockey team has been eliminated from the Tokyo Olympics following its fourth consecutive loss.

The Canadians dropped a 9-1 decision against Belgium on Thursday in Japan.

Coming into the match, Canada (0-4) needed a win to make the quarter-finals, which will feature the top four teams from Pool A and B, beginning Sunday.

Following Thursday's loss, Canada sits in last place in Pool B with one game remaining, while Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and Great Britain all have at least two wins, ending any hope of advancing for the Canadians.

But Canada still has one game left to play, wrapping up the preliminary round against South Africa (0-3) on Friday.

Belgium led 2-1 following the first half, but turned the tide in the third quarter by scoring five unanswered goals, then adding two more in the fourth to close out the win.

Mark Pearson, of Tsawwassen, B.C., scored Canada's lone goal.

