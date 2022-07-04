Canada's women's field hockey team suffers close loss to South Korea at World Cup
No. 14-ranked Canada making 1st appearance at sport's showcase since 1994
The Canadian women's field hockey team lost its second straight at the World Cup on Sunday, dropping a 3-2 decision to South Korea.
Cho Hye-jin's 56th-minute goal decided the game for the 10th-ranked Koreans.
The teams traded goals in the opening two minutes with Maddie Secco pulling Canada even at 1-1. After Korea went ahead in the 48th minute, Brienne Stairs scored in the 55th off a penalty corner to tie the game at 2-2.
The Canadian women missed out on the last six World Cups since finishing 10th in 1994, which marked the last of six straight appearances at the tournament. Canada's best showing was a silver medal in 1983, with a bronze in 1986.
The 16-team World Cup is in Terrassa, Spain and Amsterdam.
A work of art from Brie Stairs and the Canadian PC unit. <a href="https://t.co/zpDgcdQs2g">pic.twitter.com/zpDgcdQs2g</a>—@FieldHockeyCan
Canada, drawn in Pool C, plays No. 2 Argentina next at Terrasa Olympic Stadium. The top two finishers in the pool advance to the quarterfinals.
Terrassa, which hosted the 1992 Olympic hockey tournaments, will stage the semifinals, third-place match and final after pool play.
Canada qualified for the World Cup in January with a 1-0 win over the 15th-ranked U.S. in the bronze-medal game at the Pan American Cup in Santiago, Chile.
Captain Natalie Sourisseau leads a veteran group that includes attackers Stairs, Secco and Hannah Haughn and defenders Karli Johansen, Sara McManus and Shanlee Johnston.
Canada is coached by Rob Short, who played for the national men's team in two World Cups and two Olympic Games.
The World Cup runs through July 17.
