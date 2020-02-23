Canada's fencing team is back en garde for the Olympics.

On Sunday, both the men's and women's Foil Teams qualified for the Tokyo games.

🚨 ANOTHER QUALIFICATION! 🙌<br><br>In addition to the women, the Canadian men also qualified for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tokyo2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tokyo2020</a> in fencing! 🤺🤩<br><br>They got a quota spot for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamCanada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamCanada</a> 🇨🇦 in the team foil event 💪 <a href="https://t.co/8SwklZc1hX">pic.twitter.com/8SwklZc1hX</a> —@TeamCanada

It's the first time since 1988 that both Canadian Foil Teams will jointly take a stab at Olympic glory. While the women last qualified in 2000, the men have not made an appearance since '88.

The teams secured their berths following the FIE men's and women's World Cups in Kazan, Russia and Cairo, Egypt respectively.