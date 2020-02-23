Skip to Main Content
Canada's fencing team is back en garde for the Olympics. On Sunday, both the men's and women's foil teams qualified for the Tokyo games.

Women's, men's foil teams qualify for Tokyo games

On Sunday, both the Canadian men’s and women’s Foil Teams secured qualification spots for the Tokyo games. (@TeamCanada/Twitter)

It's the first time since 1988 that both Canadian Foil Teams will jointly take a stab at Olympic glory. While the women last qualified in 2000, the men have not made an appearance since '88.

The teams secured their berths following the FIE men's and women's World Cups in Kazan, Russia and Cairo, Egypt respectively.

