Canada's Kelleigh Ryan knocked out in quarter-finals of women's foil

Three Canadians reached the top 16 in women's individual foil. Kelleigh Ryan of Ottawa went the furthest, knocked out in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

Trio of Canadian fencers in women's individual foil reach top 16

CBC Sports ·
Canadian Kelleigh Ryan competes against Adelina Zagidullina of Team ROC in the third round of women's individual foil on Sunday. (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Canada's Kelleigh Ryan has been knocked out in the quarter-finals of the women's individual foil on Sunday in Chiba, Japan.

The 34-year-old from Ottawa was defeated 15-11 by Larisa Korobeynikova of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC). 

Ryan's top-eight result comes five years after Eleanor Harvey of Hamilton, Ont. made it to the quarter-finals in Rio 2016. She placed a historic seventh, the best-ever finish at the time for a Canadian fencer in an individual discipline at the Olympics.

Before falling to Korobeynikova, who won silver in the women's team foil in 2012, Ryan upset world No. 8 Adelina Zagidullina of the ROC with a 15-9 win.  

Three Canadians made it to the top 16. 

Harvey was knocked out by Lee Kiefer of the United States in a 15-13 bout. 

More from Tokyo 2020

Jessica Guo, a 15-year-old from Toronto, was also defeated in that round. The youngest member of Canada's fencing team lost 15-8 to Arianna Errigo, the 2012 Olympic silver medallist from Italy. 

Errigo was looking for redemption after Harvey knocked her out five years ago in Rio, but lost in the quarters to fellow Italian Alice Volpi. 

In the men's épée, Canadian Marc-Antoine Blais-Belanger was defeated by China's Dong Chao 15-7 in the round of 64. 

It's the second day of fencing events in Tokyo. Hungary's Aron Szilagyi won men's sabre gold on Saturday, becoming the first man to win three consecutive Olympic golds in an individual discipline. China's Sun Yiwen took the women's épée gold.

Canada's Shaul Gordon competed in the men's sabre, but was defeated in the first round 15-10 by Mojtaba Abedini of Iran. 

