Canadian wrestler Erica Wiebe loses semifinal at Individual World Cup in Serbia
Reigning Olympic champion downed by Turkey's Yasemin Adar in 76 kg match
In a stunning loss, reigning Olympic wrestling champion Erica Wiebe of Stittsville, Ont., dropped a 2-1 semifinal decision to 2017 world champion Yasemin Adar of Turkey on Tuesday at the Individual World Cup in Belgrade, Serbia.
Wiebe, who secured a spot for the Tokyo Olympics at the Pan Am qualifier in March, will compete for a bronze medal in the 76-kilogram division against the winner of Wednesday's repechage between Vasilisa Marzaliuk of Belarus and Pauline Denise Lecarpentier of France.
The 31-year-old Wiebe, who lives and trains in Calgary, was defeated by fall after taking a 1-0 lead on a passivity call at the event replacing this year's world championships due to coronavirus concerns.
"This competition will be a huge step in my Olympic preparations by providing an opportunity to gain experience competing in these new, uncertain circumstances," she said recently.
In the quarter-finals earlier Tuesday, Wiebe won 10-0 by technical superiority over Zsanett Nemeth of Hungary.
In September 2019, Wiebe lost to Epp Maee of Estonia in the dying seconds of her quarter-final match at the world championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
But she rebounded nine months ago in Ottawa, where Wiebe soundly beat Genesis Rosangela Reasco Valdez of Ecuador 6-0 in the 76 kg semifinal at the Shaw Centre to book her ticket for the Olympics that was rescheduled to next summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
WATCH | Erica Wiebe wins Pan Am semifinal to secure Olympic spot:
Adar, 29, was fresh off winning the women's 76 kg bracket at last week's International Poland Open Grand Prix in Warsaw. The physical education teacher is also a four-time European champion.
In August 2017, Adar was the first Turkish woman to appear in a final at worlds and the first to win wrestling gold.
With files from The Canadian Press
