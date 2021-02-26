Canadian Erica Wiebe's semifinal loss in Ukraine sets her up for bronze match
Olivia Di Bacco won 68-kg semifinal match advancing to Saturday's final
After winning her first two matches by pin Friday, Canadian Erica Wiebe lost to Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan by pin in the 76-kilogram semifinal of the Outstanding Ukrainian Wrestlers and Coaches Memorial tournament in Kiev, Ukraine.
The Stittsville, Ont., native will compete in the bronze medal match on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Canada's Olivia Di Bacco won her 68-kg semifinal match against Azerbaijan's Irina Netrebe by a score of 7-2 to advance to Saturday's final.
Wiebe, who is the reigning Olympic champion in the 75-kg freestyle, has already qualified for the Tokyo Games.
Her last competition was the Individual World Cup event in December, where she wasn't able to come away with a medal, losing 3-1 in the bronze-medal match in Belgrade, Serbia. The World Cup event was held due to the world championships being cancelled because of travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Prior to that, Wiebe's last competition was in March at the Pan Am Olympic Qualifying Tournament, where she booked her ticket to the Tokyo Games.
