Canada's Erica Wiebe loses bronze-medal match at wrestling Individual World Cup

Canada's Erica Wiebe wasn't able to come away with a medal from the wrestling Individual World Cup as she lost 3-1 in the bronze-medal match on Wednesday in Belgrade, Serbia.

The Stittsville, Ont., native fell to Vasilisa Marzaliuk of Belarus.

Wiebe, who won gold at the 2016 Olympics, led in the final seconds of the match, but wasn't able to hold on.

"This is a totally new beast to contend with and I've taken the first step towards conquering it," Wiebe said following the match. "I didn't do what I needed to but I'll be a better wrestler when it matters most because of today."

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old topped Kiran Kiran of India and Zsanett Nemeth of Hungary to advance to the 76-kilogram semifinals where she was pinned by 2017 world champion Yasemine Adar.

Amar Dhesi of Surrey, B.C., was the only other Canadian competing at the tournament. The 25-year-old lost his opening match in the 125-kg bracket 11-8 to Aiaal Lazarev of Kyrgyzstan.

This competition was the first international wrestling tournament to take place since the Pan American Olympic qualifier, which was held in Ottawa in March.

Wiebe and Dhesi both secured spots for the Tokyo Games at that qualifier along with teammates Danielle Lappage and Jordie Steen.

