Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Summer Sports

Canada's Erica Wiebe pins her way to quarter-finals in Ukraine

Canadian Erica Wiebe beat Ukraine's Liudmyla Pavlovets by pin to advance to the 76 kg quarterfinals at the Outstanding Ukrainian Wrestlers and Coaches Memorial tournament in Kiev, Ukraine.

Reigning 2016 Olympic gold medallist using competition to prepare for Tokyo Games

for CBC Sports ·
Canada's Erica Wiebe, seen above, will be facing Hungary's Zsannett Nemeth in the 76-kilogram quarter-finals after pinning Ukraine's Liudmyla Pavlovets on Friday. (Manish Swarup/The Associated Press/File)

Canadian Erica Wiebe picked up another win by way of pinning Liudmyla Pavlovets of Ukraine to advance to the 76-kilogram quarter-finals at the Outstanding Ukrainian Wrestlers and Coaches Memorial tournament in Kiev, Ukraine, on Friday.

The Stittsville, Ont., native will be facing Hungary's Zsannett Nemeth next. 

Wiebe, who was the 2016 Olympic gold medallist in the 75-kg freestyle, has already qualified for the Tokyo Games. 

This tournament, as well as the upcoming Matteo Pellicone event taking place in Rome, Italy, from March 4-7, where she won the gold medal in 2020, will be a part of Wiebe's preparation for the Summer Games. 

Her last competition was the Individual World Cup event in December, where she wasn't able to come away with a medal, losing 3-1 in the bronze-medal match in Belgrade, Serbia. The World Cup event was held due to the world championships being cancelled because of travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to that, Wiebe's last competition was in March at the Pan Am Olympic Qualifying Tournament, where she booked her ticket to the Tokyo Games.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now