Canada's Erica Wiebe pins her way to quarter-finals in Ukraine

Canadian Erica Wiebe picked up another win by way of pinning Liudmyla Pavlovets of Ukraine to advance to the 76-kilogram quarter-finals at the Outstanding Ukrainian Wrestlers and Coaches Memorial tournament in Kiev, Ukraine, on Friday.

The Stittsville, Ont., native will be facing Hungary's Zsannett Nemeth next.

Wiebe, who was the 2016 Olympic gold medallist in the 75-kg freestyle, has already qualified for the Tokyo Games.

This tournament, as well as the upcoming Matteo Pellicone event taking place in Rome, Italy, from March 4-7, where she won the gold medal in 2020, will be a part of Wiebe's preparation for the Summer Games.

Her last competition was the Individual World Cup event in December, where she wasn't able to come away with a medal, losing 3-1 in the bronze-medal match in Belgrade, Serbia. The World Cup event was held due to the world championships being cancelled because of travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to that, Wiebe's last competition was in March at the Pan Am Olympic Qualifying Tournament, where she booked her ticket to the Tokyo Games.