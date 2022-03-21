Canada's show jumping squad places 2nd at Longines Nations Cup of Mexico

Canada's show jumping team finished second at the Longines Nations Cup of Mexico on Sunday in Coapexpan, Mexico.

59-year-old Mulmer, Ont., native Beth Underhill kicked things off for Canada riding Chacco Kid, followed by Jacqueline Steffens, of Harriston, Ont., who made her debut for the Canadian squad riding Freaky.

Canada's display ended with two-time Olympian Tiffany Foster, of Langley, B.C., who rode Hamilton.

Mexico won the three-team annual tournament, while the U.S. was ousted in the first round.

Beijing 2008 individual show jumping champion Eric Lamaze, who now serves as the Chef d'Equipe for the Canadian show jumping team, called the performance "a good team effort."

"Whenever you go with three riders, you need three strong-minded riders and three dependable horses. We took a big chance and came here with three riders and ended up bringing some young horses and riders," Lamaze said.

"The day wasn't ours, but we lost to a Mexican team made up of their best riders. We continue another step in our journey forward."

Canada will next compete on home soil when the Longines Nations Cup of of Canada comes to Thunderbird Show Park in Langley, BC, from May 31 to June 5.