Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP international title in jump off at Spruce Meadows
'Spruce Meadows has such a special atmosphere,' says German rider
Daniel Deusser and Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jumped off at Spruce Meadows.
Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deusser had a clear round in 45.78 seconds on the shortened course to secure the win.
Deusser is no stranger to winning a leg of the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping, however never consecutively. He will now continue the Grand Slam journey later this year as the live contender at CHI Geneve in December.
"Having that atmosphere gives myself and my horse a little bit extra."
After the first round, the top 12 consisted of five of the fastest four-faulters that included Grand Slam contender Gerrit Nieberg of Germany, one rider on a single time fault and four clear rounds, including one by reigning champion Guerdat.
The riders returned in reverse order of faults and time and carried any faults from the first round forward to their final score. Anything can happen in Round 2 and, in a rare event for the Grand Prix, three athletes posted double clear rounds.
